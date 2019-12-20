Serena Williams and Coco Gauff are gearing up for competition with karaoke, dancing and a bit of sparring with Mike Tyson

(CNN) — What are pro tennis stars Serena Williams and Coco Gauff doing to prepare for the first Grand Slam tennis competition of the season? Living it up at a Florida resort, of course.

The duo have been all over social media while they attend a star-studded preseason training camp put on by Serena’s trainer Patrick Mouratoglou.

Serena and Coco are joined at the Boca Raton Resort and Club by fitness influencer Shaun T, DJ Bob Sinclar, and tennis players Chris Eubanks, Nicholas David Ionel and Holger Rune.

While they may be training for the Australian Open in January, the crew seems to be having a fantastic time. Mouratolou has been flooding Twitter with videos of the team doing karaoke, choreographed dance numbers and even boxing with Mike Tyson.

The athletes are definitely working hard out on the courts, but are taking part in a bunch of other training activities, as well.

Legendary boxer Tyson made an appearance to give Williams a one-on-one boxing session.

Tyson posted a video of Williams hitting a punching bag captioned, “Wouldn’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT.”

When you see how hard she packs a punch, that’s not surprising.

She may even have squared up to the former heavyweight champ. Don’t stress about Tyson, though. Photos show the two having a great time.

The athletes’ impeccable moves on the court seem to translate to the dance floor, as well. Shaun T led the crew in a choreographed dance routine. Their moves? Flawless.

The fitness maestro wouldn’t let the team get off that easy. He also pushed the team to be competition-ready in a group workout last week.

If you look closely, you can see one of the athletes’ kiddos getting in on the action in the back.

Wait a second. But where are the kids when the parents are hitting the courts?

This snapshot of Williams and Shaun T’s kids says it all.

The tiny toddlers are kicking it close by and soaking up all that nice Florida sun.

