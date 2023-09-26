MIAMI (WSVN) - There is a golden opportunity to be in the spotlight during some Miami Heat games. Now, dozens are stepping up for that chance.

Seniors who love to dance want to do it for the Miami Heat.

Don’t call them old, call them dancers.

“I love to dance, I love basketball and this is just my kind of my thing,” said Sandra Marcus, a contestant.

The Miami Heat’s Golden Oldies auditions are being held where every single person is trying out for the dance team to perform during home games.

“To be young again, to be beautiful again, and to dance, we all love to dance,” said Amali Bauza, a contestant.

The first part of the audition is the freestyle portion, which are when the first cuts are made. Then comes the choreographed routines.

Those who pass that will make the team,

Everyone auditioning must be at least 60 years old to try out.

“I can’t wait to dance, I love to dance,” said Amy Tinozo Friedman, a contestant.

Now going on its 18th season, the Miami Heat Golden Oldies have become a staple of the NBA as the most popular senior citizen dance team.

“It keeps you active it keeps you on your toes, and it’s something you look forward to. It keeps you going,” said a contestant.

Everyone auditioning had their eyes set on the prize.

“To be the Miami Heat Golden Oldies, I’m so proud,” Bauza said. “I hope they pick me.”

For those who made the team last year, they still had to try out this year.

