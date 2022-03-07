FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - We’ve all heard the phrase, “Mind over matter” and at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, they believe their players can see it before it happens.

Head coach Roger Harriott instills in his players the belief that your mind can push your body to achieve your goals.

During the off-season, there’s one hour of a lifting session followed by a half hour of field work before 30 minutes of meditation.

“When we explained the importance of breathing techniques and meditation and channeling positive thought through a very peaceful state and emptying the negativity out of their mind, they take it all in,” said Harriott.

Harriott has used this method of meditation since he was named head coach of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 2015.

“After a workout, it helps you breathe and just relax and overall it just helps you,” said St. Thomas wide receiver Jackson Grier. “Mentally in the game you have to stay calm so here it’s just training to help your body stay calm and overall that’ll help you.”

Under Harriott, the Raiders have one six state championships.

Former Dolphins player Troy Drayton is St. Thomas Aquinas’ assistant coach.

“I’ve never seen anything like this and I think that’s what makes St. Thomas special,” said Drayton. “I mean, when you see things like this, you always wonder from the outside looking in what makes this program special and then when you get here, you find out all the little things. You see why the team is nationally ranked every year.”

“Initially, it feels a little uncomfortable to sit still, especially because so many things are done at a rapid pace,” said Harriott.

Some students at the school don’t know why the players meditate.

“It has come up a couple times and it’s like, they find it weird, they’re like, ‘Why do you do it?’ and you gotta explain to them like, ‘We’re visualizing success,'” said St. Thomas offensive lineman Broden Sobolewski.

“It’s definitely an experience,” said Harriott. “They want to not only impress, but fulfill the cultural standard here of championship which is extremely important to them.”

The players also do yoga and Pilates.

