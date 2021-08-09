(WSVN) - Diet is so important for athletes in making sure that they are fueled and primed for their best possible performance. One South Florida pro is using that nutritional knowledge he learned in the NFL to help feed his hometown.

In an effort to start a business while still playing football, one NFL player is making that transition by making his restaurant a happy and Magic City spot.

Feasting on quarterbacks for a living, Carlos Dunlap is now indulging in being a successful business owner.

“One of the things my dad always told me when I was growing up is, ‘Only invest in things that you love,’ and he taught me how to cook breakfast,” Dunlap said, “and breakfast is my favorite meal of the day.”

The Seahawks defensive lineman and former Florida Gator turned his father’s advice into Honey Uninhibited.

“I just wanna be known as the best brunch in Miami,” Dunlap said.

Located in Brickell, the restaurant opened just a couple of years ago.

Despite being closed during the pandemic, the spot known for brunch, breakfast and booze has become a big hit among locals and tourists.

“To come to a spot like this, especially when I’m out of town visiting, is always cool,” said Fritz Williams, who was visiting from Memphis.

“The vibe was absolutely amazing. Ever since we’ve been outside waiting for our table the music has been amazing. The vibe is amazing,” said customer Jamesia Lynn.

The menu is a blend of Dunlap’s travels and engaging mind, but most importantly, his southern roots.

“One of the things that I wanted to bring to Miami was the flavors of South Carolina,” Dunlap said. “I didn’t think that any of the breakfast places here accomplished that very well.”

“Listen, I’m trying to get some shrimp and grits, some chicken and waffles, mac and cheese, I’m excited,” said Destiny Clinton, who was visiting from Maryland.

Another thing that makes Honey Uninhibited so sweet is its perfect 90’s ambiance.

“We’re just trying to set the vibe because I feel like the music, the vibe, the food, those are the things that people will love, value and come back for,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap said opening a restaurant isn’t easy but he said he has a great hospitality team with the same goal of working toward uninhibited, sweet success.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.