MIAMI (WSVN) - LoanDepot Park turned into banana land this weekend, the home of the Marlins transforming into an amusing baseball show, attracting hundreds of fans.

Their riot of energy bursting with quirky antics and and downright delightful chaos, often dubbed the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball they bring a whole new level to America’s pastime.

“We hope it’s the greatest show in sports. It’s nonstop energy. A fast-paced game with new rules that involves the fans and we put on a show, that’s what we do,” said Jesse Cole, bananas’ owner.

The baseball games are a wild spectacle, resembling a circus.

Enter the Savannah Bananas, a collegiate summer league team that swings for the fences and dazzles audiences wherever they go and this weekend at Loan Depot Park was no different.

“Yeah, so I believe that the dreams that we’ve all had of being a baseball player and having fun, playing the game, gets to come out in the fans and the kids. They get to see us out here in a major league stadium in a sold-out park having fun, and having a good time, ” said Bananas’ outfielder Malachi “Lighting Bolt” Mitchell. “And it allows them to either live a dream that they had or kids that are dreaming it right now and are wanting to be Banana ball players when they grow up and live out their dream.”

The team even has a SOFLO Pro, the former American Heritage football and baseball player who couldn’t wait to play in front of his hometown crowd.

“I’m just so excited about it and to spend this night with all my close friends and family here at beautiful Marlins Park, and we get a little silly at times, but’s definitely, definitely, the most fun I’ve had on a baseball field,” said Bananas Utility, Michael “Vitamin” Deeb.

With over 5 million social media followers, the Savanah Bananas are certainly hitting it out of the park.

If you missed the event, the Bananas will be back in March.

