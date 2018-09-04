Santana HR jump-starts Phils, beat Miami 9-4 to end skid

MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Santana homered to start a four-run first inning and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Miami 9-4 Tuesday.

Jake Arrieta (10-9) struck out a season-high 11 and earned his first win since July 31. He allowed four runs in 7 1/3 innings and improved to 5-1 in eight career starts against the Marlins.

The Phillies, struggling to stay in playoff contention, began the night four games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. They have a chance to win a series for the first time in a month Wednesday.

J.T. Realmuto hit two solo homers off Arrieta, increasing his season total to 20.

Asdrubal Cabrera drove in three runs with his 23rd homer and a double for the Phillies. Santana drove in a two runs and scored twice, while Cesar Hernandez hit a bases-loaded triple.

The Phils had totaled five runs in their previous four games, and Santana gave them a jump start leading off for only the fifth time this season. After he hit his 21st homer, Hernandez’s three-run triple later in the inning made it 4-0.

By the fifth it was 8-1. Seven Miami pitchers combined to allow nine hits and 10 walks while hitting two batters.

Newly engaged Marlins starter Trevor Richards (3-8) lasted only 1 1/3 innings in his shortest outing yet. The rookie gave up four walks, four hits and six runs, and remained winless since July 14.

The Marlins need an 8-15 finish to avoid their first 100-loss season since 2013.

EXPERT COUNSEL

Former Phillies star Jimmy Rollins joined the team at the invitation of manager Gabe Kapler to offer playoff-race encouragement.

ELBOW ROOM

Announced attendance at Marlins Park was 7,131. There were 1,396 fans actually in the stands for the first inning, according to a head count.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins earned a painful RBI in the ninth when he was hit on the shoulder with the bases loaded. He left the game for a pinch runner.

Marlins: SS JT Riddle was scratched from the starting lineup because of a sore left wrist.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: INF Martin Prado (abdominal strain) went on the 60-day DL, ending another injury-plagued season in which he batted .244 in 54 games. Prado, who is under contract next season for $15 million, was limited to 37 games in 2017.

“It has been a rough couple of years for Martin,” manager Don Mattingly said.

The Marlins reinstated LHP Jarlin Garcia and RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 10-day DL, recalled INF-OF Chris Bostick from Triple-A New Orleans, and selected the contracts of RHP Tyler Kinley and 1B-OF Peter O’Brien from New Orleans.

UP NEXT

RHP Nick Pivetta (7-10, 4.66) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday against Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.80), making his second start of the season.

