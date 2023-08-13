MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara threw a complete-game, five-hitter, Luis Arraez homered and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Yankees 3-1 on Saturday.

Alcantara (5-10) struck out 10 in his major league-leading third complete game and first home win since going the distance against Minnesota on April 4. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner induced 10 groundouts before a season-best crowd of 33,986.

Jake Burger and Jesus Sanchez each had two hits for the Marlins. Arraez finished 1 for 4 and his major league-leading batting average fell a point to .365.

Arraez’s two-run blast in the first inning staked Miami to an early lead. The 409-foot shot against Yankees starter Michael King bounced off the first row of upper deck seats in right-center. It was Arraez’s fourth homer of the season.

The Marlins increased their lead on Joey Wendle’s RBI single off Jhony Brito in the fourth.

New York had its first runner reach scoring position in the seventh, when Billy McKinney drew a one-out walk and advanced on Alcantara’s balk. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa then hit single to right, driving in the Yankees’ run.

King (3-5) was lifted after two innings and 41 pitches. The right-hander gave up two runs, four hits and struck out three.

The Yankees used their third straight opener after starters Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes went on the injured list this week.

WEB GEM

Marlins first baseman Yuli Gurriel tracked Giancarlo Stanton’s high pop up as it headed toward the netting in the seventh. Gurriel reached the railing and caught the pop up against the netting for the out.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu (right calf tightness) sat out his fourth straight game. … RHP Scott Effross (right elbow surgery) said before the game that he continues to ”check all the boxes” in his recovery and, barring a setback, could progress to throwing live batting practice as early as September or October.

Marlins: OF-DH Jorge Soler (stomach virus) did not play. … LHP Steven Okert was available after absorbing a 113-mph comebacker from Giancarlo Stanton to his left calf in Friday’s game.

UP NEXT

RHP Gerritt Cole (10-3, 2.75) will start the series finale for the Yankees on Sunday against Marlins rookie RHP Eury Pérez (5-4, 2.79).

