(CNN) – You can buy a piece of sports history- if you want to call it that.

Someone is auctioning off a bottle of sand. Yes, sand from the exact spot where NFL legend Tom Brady made his retirement video.

The current bid for a piece of this beach? Nearly $100,000 on Ebay.

A user by the name “Gadget-G-S” claims to have collected the sand just hours after Brady posted his video.

There are several other listings on Ebay claiming to sell sand from the spot, ranging from $33 to $10,000.

According to the Miami Herald, Brady shared his retirement video from a beach in North Miami.

It probably costs a lot less than ten grand to buy a ticket to Miami and get luxury accommodations for a few days. You’d have to gather your own sand, though.

