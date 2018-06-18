S. Korea, N. Korea agree to march together at Asian Games

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul says the two Koreas have agreed to have their athletes march together during the opening and closing ceremonies of the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia.

South Korea’s Sports Ministry said in a statement that the two Koreas reached the agreement in talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Monday.

It said the Koreas also agreed to form combined teams for some unspecified events in the Asian Games in August.

It said the two Koreas will also hold friendly basketball matches in Pyongyang and Seoul in the coming months.

Monday’s agreement came days after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Singapore for a historic summit and agreed to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.