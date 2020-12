MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ryan Fitzpatrick has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL Network first reported the quarterback’s positive test on Thursday afternoon.

It is reported he will be out for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

