CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The fighting in Ukraine has hit home for a student who is a tennis player at the University of Miami.

Nailing a serve is the least of Diana Khodan’s worries these days, as Russian forces bombed the airport just 15 minutes from her home in Western Ukraine.

The student athlete spoke with 7News about her concerns on Wednesday.

“I don’t even know how to describe my feelings. I cannot even think about that too much, because then I’m like, it’s just heartbreaking,” she said.

For a few hours each day during practice, Khodan escapes the images of Ukraine under siege and bombs destroying once familiar, thriving cities.

“It’s my safe place, the tennis court. It just leads me not to think of anything else when I’m between the lines,” she said.

But watching the news quickly snaps Khodan back to reality.

She said her family is still in Ukraine, and her 23-year-old brother is arming himself to fight against the Russian military.

“He was like, ‘No, I’m going to stand for Ukraine. I’m gonna be the first one who’s gonna go,’ so I’m a little bit worried about him,” she said, “’cause he’s never done this before or anything like that, but I kind of understand him, and I know his mindset.”

Khodan said the Ukrainian people are fighters who won’t roll over and give up.

“They’re going to fight till the end, no matter what it takes. That’s why I’m so proud of them,” she said.

While she’s scared for her family and praying for her country, Khodan is taking that fighting spirit with her into every match.

“They’re fighting there, so I’m fighting here,” she said.

Khodan said she’s grateful for her coaches and teammates who have showed up for her like family.

