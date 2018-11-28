Rules changes, young stars put NFL at top of ratings game

Michigan exited the national championship picture with an embarrassing thud, but coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere.

AP college football writer Ralph Russo tells PodcastOne Sports Now that Harbaugh’s job is safe, despite the rout at Ohio State. But Russo wonders how he’ll close the gap on Buckeye coach Urban Meyer, who has out-recruited, out-schemed and outmaneuvered his archrival in all four of their meetings thus far.

“That’s the type of loss that will probably make Jim Harbaugh, probably should make Jim Harbaugh, kind of question everything he’s doing,” Russo tells hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg.

