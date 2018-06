(WSVN) - Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey is breaking boundaries as the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

In addition to being the first woman inducted, Rousey will also be the youngest honoree at the age of 31.

Rousey’s induction, announced Saturday, will take place in Las Vegas next month.

