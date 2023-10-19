FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Robbie Robinson scored his first goal of the season and Inter Miami rallied for a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC on Wednesday night.

Robinson subbed into the match in the 73rd minute and scored the equalizer for Inter Miami (9-17-7) in the 84th with assists from Leonardo Campana and DeAndre Yedlin.

Charlotte (9-11-13) and Inter Miami play again on Saturday in Charlotte to close out the regular season. Lionel Messi missed the match for Inter Miami. He was in Peru, scoring both goals in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over the hosts in a World Cup qualifier. The club has not announced whether Messi will play in the finale.

Neither team found the net until Enzo Copetti used assists from Kerwin Vargas and Brandt Bronico in the 45th minute to score his sixth goal of the season and give Charlotte the lead.

Rookie Nicolás Stefanelli pulled Inter Miami even in the sixth minute of stoppage time with his second career goal, unassisted.

Charlotte regained the lead in the 52nd minute when Vargas took passes from Kamil Józwiak and Brecht Dejaegere and scored for a third time this season.

Drake Callender finished with four saves for Inter Miami. Kristijan Kahlina saved five shots for Charlotte.

The home side had won all three previous meetings — two by Inter Miami.

Karol Swiderski saw a three-match goal-scoring streak end for Charlotte.

