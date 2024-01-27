The Life Time Miami Marathon and Half will take place on Sunday, and that means many road closures.

Biscayne Boulevard is currently partially closed from Southeast Second to Northeast Second streets. That’s where crews on Friday set up the finish line for the event.

All northbound traffic on Biscayne at Bayfront Park will be rerouted west.

On Sunday, drivers can expect major road closures from Miami Beach to Coconut Grove starting at 5 a.m. Those roads will reopen between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information on the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.