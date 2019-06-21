Riddle’s homer in 11th lifts Marlins over Cardinals, 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — JT Riddle hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning, Zac Gallen was effective in his major league debut and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Thursday night.

Brian Anderson also went deep and drove in two runs for the Marlins, who earned a split of the four-game series.

Rookie infielder Tommy Edman homered for the Cardinals, who rallied from 4-1 and 5-3 deficits.

Riddle connected off Andrew Miller (3-3) with one out for a 7-5 lead.

Jarlin Garcia (1-0) got the win with two innings of relief, and Sergio Romo closed for his 13th save in 14 chances. He gave up a two-out RBI double to Yadier Molina, but ended the game by picking off pitcher Jack Flaherty at second base. Flaherty was pinch-running for Molina.

Edman tied it 5-all with a two-run homer off Tayron Guerrero in the eighth. It was Edman’s first career round-tripper and it came in his 10th at-bat.

Gallen gave up one run and five hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright allowed three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings in his return from the injured list. The veteran right-hander, who strained his left hamstring running the bases June 9, struck out six and walked one.

Anderson hit a solo homer off John Brebbia in the eighth to push Miami’s lead to 5-3. It was his ninth of the season. Anderson also broke a 1-all tie with an RBI double off the glove of third baseman Matt Carpenter in the sixth.

Miguel Rojas gave the Marlins a 4-1 advantage when he knocked in a run with an infield single in the seventh.

St. Louis trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom half when Paul Goldschmidt hit an RBI double and scored on Marcell Ozuna’s single.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.