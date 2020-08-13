Reunion with Beckham: Blaise Matuidi signed by Inter Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Midfielder Blaise Matuidi, a 2018 World Cup champion for France, signed with Inter Miami and will be reunited with team co-owner David Beckham.

Matuidi and Beckham were teammates with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person,” Beckham said in a statement Thursday. “To have a World Cup winner of Blaise’s quality in our new team is such a proud moment, for us as owners and for our fans.”

Matuidi led Italian power Juventus to the 2019-20 Serie A title. He’s a four-time Ligue 1 winner and three-time Serie A winner, and was the 2015 French player of the year.

He’ll occupy an international roster slot, and Miami hopes to have him by the first week of September.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.