Reports: Miami Marlins home opener canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

(WSVN) - The Miami Marlins home opener game that was scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to reports, at least four players, as well as other staff members, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Marlins were set to play against the Baltimore Orioles.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.