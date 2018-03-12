Reports: Miami Dolphins will cut Ndamukong Suh

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins will reportedly cut defensive end Ndamukong Suh.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Suh is to be released from the team, with a formal release that may happen on Wednesday.

The plan is for Ndamukong Suh to be released as early as today as the Dolphins continue their attempt at a culture change – a plan that has purged arguably Miami’s three most talented players within last year. A lot riding on 2018. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 12, 2018

One added note on the pending Suh release: I mentioned it could happen “as early as today.” I should add that his formal release — in terms of availability to other teams — is likely to happen on Wednesday. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 12, 2018

The Miami Herald reports that Suh’s release would free $17 million in salary cap space, but the Dolphins will not be able to use the money until the summer.

Suh initially signed a 6-year, $114,375,000 contract and was, according to Spotrac, expected to make about $16.9 million this season.

