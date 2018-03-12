Reports: Miami Dolphins will cut Ndamukong Suh

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins will reportedly cut defensive end Ndamukong Suh.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Suh is to be released from the team, with a formal release that may happen on Wednesday.
The Miami Herald reports that Suh’s release would free $17 million in salary cap space, but the Dolphins will not be able to use the money until the summer.
Suh initially signed a 6-year, $114,375,000 contract and was, according to Spotrac, expected to make about $16.9 million this season.
