Reports: College football considering spring season

(WSVN) - When it comes to college football season, many are left wondering if it will start in the fall.

The University of Miami Hurricanes and the other ACC teams will be paying close attention to a meeting of conference athletic directors reportedly taking place on Monday.

ESPN and Sports Illustrated reported during an emergency meeting on Sunday, commissioners of college football’s five largest conferences discussed the possibility of moving football season to the spring.

