Reports: 3rd Miami Heat player in 10 days tests COVID-19 positive

MIAMI (WSVN) - A third Miami Heat player has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, according to multiple reports.

A Heat staffer has also reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Team players will be making their way to the bubble in Orlando on Wednesday.

Heat forward Kelly Olynyk said the team feels confident that if somebody is forced to sit out, they will be ready to contribute and step up.

“You never know, in a regular NBA season, when someone is going to get hurt or go down, miss this or that, and you need that depth to be able to shore up whatever it is,” he said.

