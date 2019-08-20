Report: Study finds toxic arsenic levels at proposed Miami site of MLS stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - David Beckham’s South Florida soccer venture could be facing toxic trouble, according to a report.

The Miami Herald reported on Monday that a new environmental study shows the soil at the Melreese Golf Course in Miami, proposed site of the new soccer stadium for Inter Miami CF, has arsenic levels more than twice the legal limit.

It remains unclear how this new information will impact the development of the 131-acre site, or what it might cost to fix the problem.

The city is still negotiating terms of a 99-year lease of the property with Beckham’s group.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.