Report: MLB players to wear Stoneman Douglas caps for start of spring training

(WSVN) - Major League Baseball teams will wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas caps on Friday for the start of spring training, the Miami Herald is reporting.

According to the Herald, the league’s official cap company, New Era, is manufacturing the hats for players to wear during Friday’s games.

Over 20 of the league’s 30 teams had filed requests to wear the caps as of Tuesday, the newspaper reports.

In the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas last Wednesday, the Miami Marlins reportedly requested permission from MLB to wear the school’s caps. The team is expected to also don shirts and hats with #17douglasstrong during batting practice, in honor of the 17 students and teachers killed.

