Report: Miami Heat to retire Dwyane Wade’s jersey on Feb. 22 during Cavaliers game

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat are reportedly set to retire Dwyane Wade’s jersey next month.

According to the SunSentinel, Wade’s Number 3 jersey is set to be retired during a Feb. 22 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the team is planning a more reserved ceremony with a celebration of Wade on Feb. 21.

Wade retired at the end of last season after playing a total of 15 seasons with the Miami Heat.

