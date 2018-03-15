Report: Miami Dolphins release center Mike Pouncey

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have reportedly released offensive lineman Mike Pouncey, Thursday morning.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pouncey requested his release, which the Dolphins is expected to grant.

Pouncey was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Dolphins between 2013-2015.

He was drafted by Miami in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

In February 2014, Pouncey was involved in a bullying incident with former teammate Richie Incognito. They were both accused by the NFL of victimizing former Dolphin Jonathan Martin.

In 2016, Pouncey dealt with an injury that limited him to only five games. He started 16 games the following season.

Pouncey’s release is the latest off season move by the Dolphins, who recently traded wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

