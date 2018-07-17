Report: Jorge Mas says name has been chosen for Miami MLS team

MIAMI (WSVN) - David Beckham and the group vying for Major League Soccer in Miami have reportedly chosen a name for the future team.

In an interview with the Miami Herald, majority owner Jorge Mas said a name has been selected for the team and will be unveiled near the end of July.

However, in the same interview, Mas said the team must start construction on a new stadium no later than October 2019.

On Thursday, City of Miami commissioners will vote on whether to let the public decide on the construction, which would turn the Melreese Golf Course into the new soccer stadium.

