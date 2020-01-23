Report: Former NFL star Antonio Brown surrenders to police

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has surrendered himself to police, according to published reports.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest on Wednesday after a delivery driver said the wide receiver attacked him over a payment dispute outside of his Hollywood home, Tuesday.

Brown faces charges that include one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief less than $1,000, police said.

Glenn Holt, Brown’s personal trainer, was arrested on Tuesday. He faces similar charges after, police said, he also took part in the incident with the driver.

According to TMZ, the wide receiver has already been booked into the Broward County Jail.

