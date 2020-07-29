Report: At least 1 Marlins player went out in Atlanta before start of season

(WSVN) - At least one Miami Marlins player is reported to have gone out in Atlanta prior to the start of the season not following safety protocols, according to a published report.

According to one unconfirmed report, the coronavirus outbreak among the team may have been caused by players going out in Atlanta.

The team was in the city to play two exhibition games on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week before leaving to start the season in Philadelphia on Friday.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today said on 93.7 The Fan radio show in Pittsburgh that at least one Marlins player, possibly more, may have left the team hotel and went out on the town while they were in Atlanta.

He added that one of those players likely came back positive and spread the virus around to the team.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported 16 Marlins players have contracted the virus.

7News has reached out to the Miami Marlins but they have no comment on the report.

The team is still quarantined in Philadelphia.

Major League Baseball has postponed all seven games for the Marlins through Sunday.

The team is not scheduled to play again until Tuesday at home against Philadelphia.

