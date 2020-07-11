Report: 2 NFL players accused of robbery allegedly paid victims to change testimony

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two NFL players accused of a robbery at a party in Miramar earlier this spring have allegedly paid their victims to change their testimony, a New York newspaper is reporting.

According to the New York Daily News, a friend of the players, DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar, exchanged money with the victims of the May 13 incident at the office of Dunbar’s attorney.

Dunbar’s attorney had no comment on the report, but Baker’s attorney released a statement that reads in part, “My client DeAndre Baker never paid anyone. We have no affidavits from ‘victims.’ We have stated since day one that this was an extortion that we refused to pay, from these individuals. We reported the extortion scheme to authorities immediately.”

Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery. Baker was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

