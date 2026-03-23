(WSVN) - Imagine being so successful as a lawyer that you decide to pick up a new hobby, which entails getting punched in the face.

By day, Victor Demesmin Jr. is a respected legal mind winning arguments with words. However, the renowned attorney is trading legal briefs for bare knuckles.

In one of the most physically brutal sports in the world, Demesmin is stepping into the ring — not for verdict, but for survival.

“There are a lot of other things I could do in life that are way more riskier than this. I mean, at the end of the day, I’m only fighting for 10 minutes, right? But I’ve been fighting my whole life,” said Demesmin.

For most, success in the courtroom would be enough — a thriving career, billboards and even TV appearances — but Demesmin said the law is just one round of his life.

“I’m not just a lawyer, you know, I’m many things: I’m a philanthropist, I’m a father, I’m a husband, I’m a brother, I’m a lover, I’m a businessman, I’m an entrepreneur,” he said. “I’ve got many, many businesses, so the law part is just a small aspect of who I am.”

And now he’s chasing something far less predictable: a fight where there are no appeals, just bare fists.

For the last seven to eight months, Demesmin has been living a double life: suit and tie one day, blood, sweat, and sparring another.

“I’ve been training nonstop since August, in the ring, putting in hours, putting in time, so now it’s the fun part where I just get to showcase those skills,” he said. “I’ve been in here for months, I’m only going to be in there for 10 minutes, so I’m going to give it all I got, you know, and may the best man win, but at the end of the day, I go in there with the intention of knocking my opponent out.”

Confidence bordering on obsession isn’t something new for the lawyer-turned-fighter. It was shaped years ago watching greatness.

“Kobe’s half of the reason why I do a lot of things that I do, you know. I followed a lot of his philosophies, his theory, the whole ‘mamba mentality,'” said Demesmin.

However, this isn’t basketball, this is bare knuckle fighting, where one clean shot is all it takes.

“At the end of the day, the worst thing that happens is my lights go out, right? But I know it’s not gonna happen because I put the work in,” said Demesmin.

Standing besides him is Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s 205-pound champ, Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt, a man who’s seen countless warriors step into the ring.

“I’m impressed by his mental development, his physical development, as well as his perseverance through all of this, because this is not for the faint of heart. Fighting is not something easy,” said Hunt.

Hunt said preparation only goes so far, because when the bell rings, instincts take over.

“Fighting is not something that you can necessarily mentally prepare for,” said Hunt. “It’s weird, it’s wild, it’s scary, it’s all those things that we spent our whole life working to get away from, and then you’re right back in the trenches.”

Exactly where Demesmin believes he belongs, whether in the courtroom or the ring.

“I can put on a great case, go to trial, and I leave it all up to the judges no matter what,” said Demesmin. “Here, I don’t have to leave it up to the judges. If I do what I gotta do, I can put them out immediately.”

And he did just that. He called his own shot, and knocked out his opponent in his debut Saturday night.

Demesmin said his next step is planning to fight for a bare knuckle title.

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