MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins announced the opening of registration for Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV, as well as new ride distances in honor of several Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The signature event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24, marks the 14th edition of the organization’s commitment to funding innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System.

Back in February, a record-breaking 5,641 participants united under a “one team, one fight” mentality, raising more than $10.5 million to challenge cancer and unite the South Florida community.

Since making a $75 million commitment to Sylvester in November 2020, the largest philanthropic pledge in the NFL, the DCC’s total contribution over 13 years now stands at $64 million, fueling advancements in cancer care through breakthrough science, leading-edge technology, and personalized patient care.

All participant-raised funds, 100 percent, are donated directly to Sylvester, making a tangible impact on the South Florida community.

“This year is a memorable one for us here at the Miami Dolphins, as we saw the community and our partners come together for the unified purpose of raising yet another record-breaking contribution of over $10.5 million in the fight against cancer. These funds are going directly into the South Florida community through Sylvester’s efforts to thrive as a lifesaving cancer center,” said Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director Javier Sanchez. “Reflecting on the success of this past year, we are excited to see what we are able to accomplish for DCC XIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 24.”

Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are incredibly fortunate to have a best-in-class organization like the Miami Dolphins as our partner in finding new cures for cancer. Their support of the local South Florida community and the many dedicated physicians and cancer researchers who work at Sylvester, through the Dolphins Challenge Cancer, is unequaled. Every dollar of the millions of dollars raised each year at the DCC allows us to hire more world-class doctors, to fund more innovative cancer research, and to provide more prevention and life-saving care to our patients and the community. We all look forward to continuing to challenge cancer at DCC XIV.”

The DCC will also bring a fresh take to its previous bike rides this year with new ride distances, named in honor of Miami Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The ride distances include the 13-mile Dan Marino ride presented by Aetna, the 39-mile Larry Csonka ride, the 54-mile Zach Thomas ride – who will be formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio later this week – and the 99-mile Jason Taylor ride.

Miami Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips and Elizabeth Jenkins, wife of the late Jason Jenkins, Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs, will continue to serve as the Board of Directors Chairs for the second consecutive year, leading into preparations to host the organization’s 14th edition of the prominent community event.

For more information and to register, click here.

