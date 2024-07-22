WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A gym in Weston is giving young athletes a place to achieve optimal results in their specific sports. Redline Athletics offers specialized training for athletes in flag football, volleyball, baseball, and more, aiming to elevate their performance to the next level.

“We can prepare the kids to be ready to perform at high school athletics and provide those tools,” said Joe Virginio, owner of Redline Athletics. “At that point, it’s up to them to take it to the next level, and we will assist.”

Redline Athletics boasts some of the best trainers in the industry, providing the tools and atmosphere for young clients to train like professionals.

“They have taught me how to really stay on my toes,” said John Virginio, a volleyball player at the fitness club. “They’ve helped me gain my jumps to get higher, helped me get faster, made me stronger, and all the training just stacks up and makes me a better athlete overall.”

With specific techniques designed to maximize potential, young athletes see improvements as soon as they step through the doors.

“Elementary to high school, high school to college, college to pro, this is definitely the missing piece and there’s not enough emphasis placed on it,” said Director of Athletics Josh Walters. “There’s too much emphasis placed on the sport itself.”

“You get what you put into it, and all the trainings here are going to help you and want to see you get to that next level,” said Shaun Shapiro, a baseball player. “I’m looking for colleges right now, and Josh and Joe are being really helpful during this process.”

Attendees of Redline’s advanced training sessions appreciate having a facility they can call their own.

“I definitely love Redline because it’s a more team-based gym,” said Ana-Sophia Brand, a flag football player. “You definitely make friends your age. You also see the athletes here competing against you, motivating you.”

For those not 100% sure about signing up, Redline Athletics offers a free trial. More information is available on their website.

