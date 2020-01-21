Recyclable aluminum cups coming to Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A company dedicated to creating sustainable beverage packaging collaborated with Bud Light and the Hard Rock Stadium to replace plastic cups during the Super Bowl.

Ball Corporation designed a lightweight aluminum cup that will bear the Bud Light and Super Bowl LIV logos.

Centerplate, the company in charge of catering for the stadium, said it’s all part of the company’s goal to phase out 99.4% of single-year plastic this year.

“We developed the aluminum cup to ensure it meets growing demand for more green products, and we’re excited that our partnership will give this year’s Super Bowl fans the opportunity to do better by the environment,” said John A. Hayes, Ball’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Ball will provide 50,000 20-ounce cups to clubs, suites and general concourse areas during the big game.

The aluminum cups will remain in use for other events throughout the year, like Miami Dolphins games, University of Miami football games and concerts.

“As a result, the aluminum cups will eliminate more than 500,000 plastic cups annually from Hard Rock Stadium’s supply chain,” a press release said.

The cups first made its debut at the stadium during the Miami Dolphins’ last home game of the season in December.

“Hard Rock Stadium became the first professional football arena to feature the aluminum cups at scale,” the release added.

Super Bowl LIV airs at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 2 on WSVN.

