Reaction to Kobe Bryant’s passing

Nooooooooooo God please No!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Quit playing
— Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020
Such a tragedy RIP Kobe 😢 https://t.co/llOfn7YMDy
— Micky Arison (@MickyArison) January 26, 2020
can’t be true … just can’t be
— Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) January 26, 2020
Our hearts are heavy with extreme sadness at this time. We extend our deepest prayers, thoughts and condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant and those affected in today’s tragedy.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2020
Rest in peace KOBE!
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 26, 2020
Speechless on this plane ride home! A sad day bruh! RIP Kobe Bean Bryant! Prayers go to his family and loved ones 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 This doesn’t even feel real man..
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 26, 2020
— Talen (@Thortontucker) January 26, 2020
Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant 😢 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020
I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Thoughts and prayers go out to KOBE fam This is a very sad day in the world of sports one of the goats has passed R.I.P
A post shared by LUTHER CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) on
