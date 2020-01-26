Reaction to Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s passing

Nooooooooooo God please No!
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Quit playing
— Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020
Such a tragedy RIP Kobe 😢 https://t.co/llOfn7YMDy
— Micky Arison (@MickyArison) January 26, 2020
can’t be true … just can’t be
— Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) January 26, 2020
Our hearts are heavy with extreme sadness at this time. We extend our deepest prayers, thoughts and condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant and those affected in today’s tragedy.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2020
Rest in peace KOBE!
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 26, 2020
Speechless on this plane ride home! A sad day bruh! RIP Kobe Bean Bryant! Prayers go to his family and loved ones 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 This doesn’t even feel real man..
— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 26, 2020
— Talen (@Thortontucker) January 26, 2020
Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant 😢 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020
I hope this isn’t true man!!! Not Kobe
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020
💔🖤
— John Wall (@JohnWall) January 26, 2020
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Today, the world lost a legend.
Kobe Bryant’s 20 year career with the @Lakers raised the bar for every player. He willed his team to triumphs. Competed with unparalleled ferocity. Defied the odds. Simply put — he was an icon.
Our hearts go out to his family and fans.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 26, 2020
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
Kobe, We love you brother
We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY
— ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020
As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020
