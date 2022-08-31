MIAMI (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan was a late scratch in his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins Tuesday because of left shoulder impingement.

The 25-year-old McClanahan has made 24 starts and emerged as one of the top pitchers in the major leagues this season. McClanahan (11-5) is second in the AL in wins and ERA at 2.10. He will undergo further testing on Wednesday.

The Rays (70-58) began Tuesday second in the AL East, seven games behind division leader New York Yankees and leading the AL Wild Card race.

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong replaced McClanahan against Miami.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox