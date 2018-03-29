Rays’ Eovaldi to have arthroscopic surgery on pitching elbow

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay pitcher Nathan Eovaldi has loose bodies in his pitching elbow and will undergo arthroscopic surgery.

The 28-year-old right-hander, expected to be part of the Rays four-man rotation after recovering from Tommy John surgery, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday ahead of the opener against Boston.

Eovaldi had a 3.24 ERA over 16 2/3 innings in five spring training appearances, and he has a $2 million base salary.

He last pitched in the majors on Aug. 10, 2016, with the New York Yankees. He was 9-8 with a 4.76 ERA in 21 starts and three relief appearances that year and is 38-46 with a 4.21 ERA over parts of six seasons with Miami, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yankees. His best season was 2015, when he was 14-3 with 4.20 ERA with New York.

Tampa Bay placed pitching prospect Jose De Leon on the 10-day disabled list, a moved that followed Tommy John surgery this month. Right-hander Austin Pruitt was recalled from Triple-A Durham and reliever Daniel Hudson, who has a $5.5 million guaranteed salary, was released. Another top prospect, Brent Honeywell, also had Tommy John surgery this spring.

The Rays had planned to roll with a four-man rotation to open the season, using the bullpen to cover games that would have gone to a fifth starter. Manager Kevin Cash plans to use his bullpen to cover Saturday’s game.

Eovaldi had been scheduled to pitch Sunday, the finale of the opening, four-game series against Boston.

Jake Faria, initially scheduled to pitch Monday in New York, will face the Red Sox on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.