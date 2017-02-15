Raptors obtain Ibaka for Ross and 2017 first-round pick

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Toronto and Orlando have finalized a trade that sends Serge Ibaka to the Raptors for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick.

Ibaka averaged 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for Orlando this season. He has long been considered a rugged defensive power forward, and his experience making deep playoff runs with the Thunder should be a tremendous asset to the Raptors.

I'd like to thank the @OrlandoMagic organization, coaches, teammates and fans for my time in Orlando. Best of luck in the future — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka_7) February 15, 2017

Ibaka will be a free agent this summer. Ross is in the first year of a three-year, $31 million contract.

Ross averaged 10.4 points and 2.6 rebounds with the Raptors, who entered Tuesday tied for the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.

