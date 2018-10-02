Rangers GM likely to interview 5-8 manager candidates

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels says he expects to interview five to eight candidates in his search for the team’s new manager.

Daniels wasn’t ready Tuesday to talk about a list of potential candidates to replace Jeff Banister, who was fired with 10 games left in the season. Don Wakamatsu, the bench coach who became interim manager, is considered a candidate.

Texas finished last in the AL West for only the second time in 11 seasons.

The only additional staff change Daniels announced was that assistant hitting coach Justin Mashore would not return after three seasons in that role. While some assistant coaches could return, Daniels told staff members that the team isn’t going to commit anyone for 2019 until a new manager is in place.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.