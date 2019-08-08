QB battle highlights first Miami Dolphins preseason game against Falcons

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins will take on the Atlanta Falcons for the first game of the preseason at Hard Rock Stadium.

The quarterback battle between 15-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and second-year quarterback Josh Rosen will be the focus of Thursday night’s game.

Fitzpatrick will get the start against the Falcons.

“I hate just giving the same answer, but I enjoy being out here playing football and try to take advantage of every rep I get,” Fitzpatrick said. “I know, in this league, it’s hard to come by opportunities, and you do the best you can to take advantage of each one that you get.”

“Regardless of whatever battle or situation you’re in at any position, you’re just trying to get better,” added Rosen. “It doesn’t really change your course of action day to day.”

Thursday night will be Brian Flores’ first preseason game as a head coach.

“You never know how the game is going to go,” Flores said. “You kinda lock in a specific, ‘Hey, 10 plays for you. Twelve plays for you.’ I don’t think that’s realistic.”

The game will also be the first taste of life in the NFL in game conditions for the rookies, such as 2019 NFL first rounder Christian Wilkins.

“It’s my first NFL experience here,” Wilkins said. “I mean, you can’t tell me otherwise that it’s just a preseason game, and it’s important too for me just to kinda get into my routine and understand things that I want to do now because it’s a whole different schedule for me, so it’s getting those routines. I got to treat this as close to a game as possible.”

Game conditions will be soggy because of rain in the area. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

