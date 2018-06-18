Putin to catch World Cup highlights on travels

MOSCOW (AP) — Millions of Russians will be watching when their team plays Egypt in its second World Cup game — but not President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that “it’s hardly likely that (Putin) will manage to watch the game live” during a visit to neighboring Belarus for talks.

However, Peskov says “he probably will watch some kind of highlights in a news format and will probably be interested in the result of the game.”

Putin was at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium last week to see Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament’s opening games, but football isn’t his No. 1 sport. His favorite sports are judo, which he trained in as a teenager, and ice hockey, which he sometimes plays in televised exhibition games.

