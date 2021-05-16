‘Purr-fect’ save: Crews free kitten stuck in Giants cornerback Yiadom’s car

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a kitten that was stuck in a car at the Fort Lauderdale home of an NFL player.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue’s feline rescue specialists responded to the residence of New York Giants cornerback Isaac Yiadom, Sunday morning.

FLFR Firefighter Mike Fitting said they received a call of a cat stuck.

When they arrived at Yiadom’s home, FLFR Capt. Matthew Green, a feline rescue expert, came up with a plan to rescue the cat.

Crews found the adorable feline stuck above the rear differential of Yiadom’s car.

Sunday morning Station 29 responded to #NYGiants Cornerback #IsaacYiadom home to rescue this kitten who had gotten stuck above the rear differential of his car. Thankfully the kitten was a lot slower and less agile than Isaac and crews were able to make a successful rescue. pic.twitter.com/RN3Up2dKAy — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) May 16, 2021

In a tweet, officials wrote, “Thankfully the kitten was a lot slower and less agile than Isaac and crews were able to make a successful rescue.”

Officials said the kitten was a stray, but Yiadom ended up keeping the furry visitor.

