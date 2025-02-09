(WSVN) - The cutest competition in sports is just hours away from hitting flat-screens prior to the Super Bowl.

Before NFL fans get together on Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, the Puppy Bowl promises to delight lovers of furry critters of all ages.

Now in its 21st year, the annual event will pit Teams Ruff against Team Fluff out on the field for bragging rights.

Referee Dan Schachner said the epic event is all for a good cause.

“We have 142 dogs, rescue dogs across the country participating in this year’s bowl,” he said. “It’s a three-hour event. We’re gonna have 80 different shelters right across 40 different states, including 11 special needs dogs.”

Nearly 100% of all the dogs that participate in the Puppy Bowl get adopted. The event is set to air on Animal Planet beginning at 2 p.m.

