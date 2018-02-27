PSG denies reports Neymar will undergo surgery

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery denies reports Neymar will undergo surgery after injuring his right foot and spraining the ankle.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Emery said the Brazil forward needs rest, and there is a chance he will recover in time to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

“Neymar is not going to be operated on, this information is false,” Emery said.

PSG paid Barcelona 222 million euros ($260 million) last summer to hire Neymar to win Europe’s top club competition, and completes the last-16 matchup with Real Madrid on March 6 trailing 3-1 from the first leg.

Neymar was hurt on Sunday as the French league leader beat Marseille 3-0. After tests revealed he has a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot along with an ankle injury, reports suggested Neymar opted for surgery and he would be sidelined for up to two months.

Metatarsal injuries are common in soccer and can sometimes lead to a lengthy absence from the pitch. After speaking with the club doctor, Emery said Neymar has a “small crack in the fifth metatarsal.”

“We’ll see how things evolve in the coming days before making a decision with him,” he said.

Emery did not say how long Neymar will be sidelined but insisted “there is a small option he can be ready for the match” against Madrid.

Emery added he did not feel he made a mistake by letting Neymar play against Marseille despite the crucial Champions League match looming.

“We normally try to protect him by planning things ahead with him, but it was normal to have him play against Marseille, it was an important game,” Emery said.

Neymar’s injury could also be detrimental to Brazil’s chances at the World Cup, which starts in less than four months in Russia. Asked if PSG was pressured by Brazil in its dealing with Neymar’s injury, Emery said his team remains his priority.

“The most important thing is us, although the World Cup matters to every player,” Emery said. “Neymar wants to play against Real Madrid and we are focusing on this.”

Despite spending lavishly since they took over PSG in the summer of 2011, the club’s Qatari owners have so far failed in their bid to establish the club as a European force. PSG has been dominating the French league but has failed to get past the Champions League quarterfinals, losing in the round of 16 last year following a 6-1 humiliation at the hands of Barcelona in the second leg.

