Protesters decry bringing Formula 1 to Hard Rock Stadium after commission votes

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Demonstrators in Miami Gardens came together yet again near Hard Rock Stadium to say no to Formula 1.

Protesters gathered at the southeast corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and 199th Street, Sunday morning.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they held up signs and chanted, as they expressed their opposition to bringing professional racing to the large venue.

Demonstrators argued that this potential addition to the community will only be a burden.

“We don’t want it in our community. We have enough nuisances as it is, with all the concerts and games and everything that goes on,” said protester Susan Smith. “The traffic is a nightmare as it stands. We don’t need any more.”

Sunday’s protest took place after two narrow county commission votes supported the establishment of county policy regarding motor vehicle racing in Miami-Dade.

