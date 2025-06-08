SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Key prosecution witnesses testified on Friday in the trial of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who faces charges of sexual abuse against a minor, before the Puerto Plata Collegiate Court in the Dominican Republic.

The trial that was initially scheduled for Dec. 12 was postponed until earlier this week and three hearings have been held.

On Thursday, the teenage girl testified behind closed doors.

Prosecutors described the evidence presented on Friday as “convincing” and “compelling.”

“Franco Aybar kidnapped the victim for sexual purposes for several days and then sent large sums of money to her mother,” prosecutors stated.

Documents that prosecutors presented to the judge last year and were viewed by The Associated Press alleged that Franco, through his mother Yudelka Aybar, transferred 1 million pesos or $17,000 to the mother of the minor on Jan. 5, 2023, to consent to the purported abuse.

The mother of the minor has been charged with money laundering and is under house arrest.

Franco also has been charged with sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

Prosecutors say that the minor’s mother went from being a bank employee to leading an ostentatious life and acquiring assets that she cannot justify using the funds she received from Franco.

Franco, who turned 24 on March 1, was in his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023. He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021. He is currently on Major League Baseball’s restricted list after initially being placed on administrative leave.

Franco, who was charged in July 2024 and is on supervised release, could face up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

The trial is scheduled to continue Monday.

