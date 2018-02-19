Professional sports players with ties to Parkland show support

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has hit close to home for at least two professional sports athletes who grew up in South Florida.

Chicago Cubs player and Stoneman Douglas graduate Anthony Rizzo left his team to attend a memorial in Parkland last Thursday. Meanwhile, a newly acquired Marlins player visited survivors in the hospital.

Rizzo has since returned to spring training in Arizona, but he said it is hard to concentrate knowing what happened at his former high school.

“They will be in my hearts every day, it’ll be in my thoughts every day,” Rizzo said. “I didn’t know most of the kids personally but they’re be in my thoughts and prayers every day.”

He grieved with his neighbors at Thursday’s vigil.

“I didn’t lose anyone that was direct family, but I feel like I did ’cause I’m from there,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo has been following everything happening in Parkland, as well as the students calling for change in Tallahassee and Washington.

“I’m really proud to see what Parkland is doing right now, all the kids are doing and trying to make a difference,” Rizzo said, “I’m really proud of them. I stand behind my community.”

Over at the Marlins spring training in Jupiter, newly acquired outfielder Lewis Brinson reflected on his personal attachment to the Parkland community.

“It was a hard moment for me last week, just to know that something like that could go on in a neighborhood I grew up in,” Brinson said. “It was a tough pill to swallow. They’ll get through it. I believe the people of Parkland will be strong for each other and pull through.”

Brinson visited two students who were wounded in the hospital. “Those kids are warriors. What they’ve been through and all the wounds that they have, they have battle scars from being in high school,” Brinson said. “That’s unheard of, and it needs to stop. Something needs to be done about it.”

Both Brinson and Rizzo promised that they will both visit Parkland again.

“Going to see those guys and, you know, just to put a smile on their face and know that a professional athlete is thinking about them and rooting for them and pulling behind them,” he said, “and I told them I’d be back just to check on them.”

The Marlins will wear Marjory Stoneman Douglas hats at spring training on Friday.

Marlins first baseman Justin Bour is expected to visit the Stoneman Douglas baseball team next week.

