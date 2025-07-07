SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The professional bull riding tour is coming to Amerant Bank Arena for the first time next month. The riders are getting a preview of the Panthers home digs, hoping that some of their championship juju will bring them luck.

It’s considered the most dangerous eight seconds in sports.

One of the best to get a judge’s score while staying on a 2,000-pound raging bull is 19-year-old John Kramer.

“It’s a dogfight,” said John Kramer, Florida Freedom Bull rider. “I mean, you’re out there; you’re trying to battle it out with this bull, trying to outpower him the whole time. It’s a battle of grit and determination the whole time.”

John, a member of the Sunrise-based Florida Freedom Team, is the reigning MVP and currently ranked third with the Professional Bull Riders.

His newest teammate, 40-year-old João Ricardo Viera, is a 13-time PBR world finals qualifier.

“I never imagined I stayed 40 years,” he said. “But I still ride well, and I can retire.”

There’s currently no other PBR team with two teammates where the age gap is more than 20 years.

Florida Freedom head coach, Paulo Kramer, sees this as an advantage.

“Being the older guy in the locker room now, he’s one of the best bull riders there is on the planet,” he said.

Having JRV also helps Paulo, who also coaches his son, John.

“I mean, I think it’s going to help because he’s been through 20 years of experience ahead of him,” he said. “He probably feels better, more comfortable asking for a guy that’s still active and doing it. I’m going to just add to the team big time.”

John and JRV have been bonding. As they work together while touring the Panthers facility, their relationship keeps growing.

“For a long time with Paulo, and I see John Kramer grow up, you know,” said João.

“I used to watch him when I was little too,” said John. “So, I’m like, ‘This man right here knows what he’s doing.’ So, to have a guy like him, we’re very thankful to have a guy that’s experienced so much in his career.”

Recently, John was still riding bulls despite a broken collarbone. JRV’s advice to John on dealing with the pain: just think about what you’re having for dinner.

You can check out the PBR with the Florida Freedom Team at the Amerant Bank Arena from August 8th through the 10th.

