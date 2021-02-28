Pro golfers, fans wear red and black in show of support for Tiger Woods amid recovery

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Pro golfers and fans paid tribute to Tiger Woods in a colorful way as the golf world is still reeling from the Los Angeles car crash that sent the star player to the hospital.

Players supported Woods on Sunday by wearing his iconic red and black colors. Among those donning the signature hues were Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Phil Mickelson.

Sunday’s show of solidarity from tour players and admirers alike took place as Woods remains in a Los Angeles-area hospital recovering from his injuries.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Woods recognized the heartfelt gesture from his tourmates on Twitter. He wrote, “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

McIlroy, a friend of Woods, wished him a speedy recovery after playing a final round.

Woods, an 82-time PGA Tour winner, underwent surgery after suffering compound open fractures to the upper and lower sections of his right leg, along with significant trauma to the ankle.

