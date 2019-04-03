Pro boxer Stevenson charged with battery after video surfaces of Miami Beach brawl

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Professional boxer Shakur Stevenson is facing some serious charges after newly-surfaced video from a June 2018 scuffle shows him throwing powerful punches in a Miami Beach parking garage.

The video, provided by 640 The Hurricane talk show host Andy Slater, shows the 21-year-old undefeated featherweight champ showing up his punching prowess near 20th Street.

Stevenson, seen wearing a dark colored floral long-sleeve shirt, is seen alongside another man in the scuffle against two women and another man.

The footage shows Stevenson and 32-year-old David Grayton getting the best of the group.

Grayton is seen mainly fighting with the women, one of whom is punched in the face by the valet window, and the other is hit repeatedly and roughed up near an ATM before she comes at Grayton again.

Stevenson, meanwhile, landed a series of right and left-handed blows to the other man, seen wearing a white hooded shirt, who is pummeled while on the ground, then kicked by Grayton before Stevenson pulls his friend out of the garage.

Stevenson and Grayton left the premises, but a witness told police that the men were staying nearby at the Shore Club just around the corner.

Investigators reviewed the video, came to the Shore Club, found the men in the lobby and arrested them.

Police said the group of victims were visibly injured at the scene. The arrest report states, “They said the males were attempting to talk to them and make sexual innuendoes towards them. The victims told the males to stop speaking to them.”

The State Attorney’s Office has upgraded the charges against Stevenson and Grayton from misdemeanor to felony battery. Their next court date is May 30.

